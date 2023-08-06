Knights Beat the Tides 4-2 in Sunday's Finale
August 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(NORFOLK, VA) - The Charlotte Knights wrapped up a 13-game road trip with a 4-2 win over the Norfolk Tides on Sunday in the finale of the seven-game series from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. The win snapped Charlotte's three-game losing streak.
Charlotte jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning thanks to newly-acquired catcher Korey Lee, who hit an RBI single to bring home designated hitter Clint Frazier. The Knights tacked on to the 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning thanks to an RBI double by first baseman Xavier Fernández.
One inning later, left fielder Stephen Piscotty connected on an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning to give the Knights a 3-0 lead. The Tides cut into the Charlotte lead in the bottom of the sixth inning and scored two runs against LHP Andrew Perez. Norfolk hitters Connor Norby (sacrifice-fly RBI) and Kyle Stowers (RBI triple) drove home a run apiece in the sixth inning. At that point, the Knights led the Tides by a score of 3-2.
The Knights tacked on one more run and did so in the top of the ninth inning courtesy of an RBI single by Frazier.
RHP Johan Domínguez, who was activated off the team's injured list before the game, started and allowed just one hit over three shutout innings. LHP Haylen Green (1-0, 10.13) earned his first career Triple-A win. He tossed a scoreless fourth inning in relief of Domínguez. RHP Luke Farrell tossed two scoreless innings to earn his first save of the season.
With the win on Sunday, the Knights finished the road trip with a 3-10 record.
The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before returning home to Truist Field on Tuesday to open a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves). The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com, MiLB.tv and the Bally Live app. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 7:04 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte.
