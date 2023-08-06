Baker Blasts Two Homers in Series Finale Loss to Jumbo Shrimp
August 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a 12-game homestand with an 8-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at AutoZone Park on Sunday afternoon.
First baseman Luken Baker continued his power showcase with two more home runs in the loss. The right-handed hitter now has 31 home runs and 89 RBI to lead the International League. Baker is now five home runs away from tying Kevin Witt's Memphis Redbirds single-season home run record of 36, set back in 2004. Baker finished the game 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two home runs, four RBI and a walk.
Third baseman Juniel Querecuto recorded his fifth three-hit game of the season to tie a season high. The switch hitter went 3-for-4 with a double out of the eight spot in the batting order. Left fielder Matt Koperniak drilled his ninth home run of the season in the second inning.
Michael McGreevy (7-3) allowed seven runs on 10 hits in 4.1 innings pitched. The right-handed pitcher allowed three home runs and struck out two. Jacob Barnes continued his stellar start to his Memphis career with two scoreless innings and struck out two.
The Redbirds (54-54) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 15 to begin a six-game homestand at 2:05p.m. CDT against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
