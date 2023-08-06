Jacksonville Earns Series Win over Memphis with 8-6 Win Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Xavier Edwards, Peyton Burdick and Jerar Encarnacion each homered to power the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to an 8-6 win over the Memphis Redbirds Sunday at AutoZone Park.

Trailing 2-1, Jacksonville (50-57, 18-15) took the lead and never looked back. Jacob Amaya led off with a single and Edwards (6) hit his second home run in as many days off Memphis (54-54, 15-18) starter Michael McGreevy (L, 7-3) putting the Jumbo Shrimp in front 3-2. Troy Johnston, Dane Myers and Burdick smacked three singles in-a-row. After a pop out, Encarnacion reached on a fielder's choice, allowing Johnston to score for a 4-2 Jacksonville lead. With runners at the corners, Santiago Chavez doubled to score Myers, increasing the lead to 5-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp added two runs in the top of the fifth. Burdick (22) started the inning off with a solo home run and Encarnacion (20) followed suit with a home run to make it a five-run game, 7-2.

Jacksonville's last run of the game came in the top of the eighth. Jake Mangum led off with a triple and scored on a sac fly by Amaya to make it 8-2.

Memphis ignited their bats in the bottom of the eighth. Richie Palacios led off with a single and two batters later, Kramer Robertson walked and Baker (31) blasted a three-run home run, his second blast of the day to cut the deficit in half, 8-5.

The Redbirds drew closer in the seventh with three runs. Prieto drew a leadoff walk and with two outs, Herrera walked. With two runners on, Juan Yepez tripled home both runs to make the score 9-5. Moises Gomez brought in Yepez with a base hit cutting Jacksonville's lead to 9-6.

Memphis drew within striking distance of Jacksonville in the bottom of the ninth. Nick Dunn and Juniel Querecuto singled off Jumbo Shrimp closer Eli Villalobos (S, 1). After a strike out, Palacios walked and Prieto hit a sac fly to bring the Redbirds within two, 8-6. With the winning run at the plate, Villalobos struck out Robertson to secure the series win for Jacksonville.

The Jumbo Shrimp drew first blood for the fifth time in the series. With two outs, Edwards singled and Johnston was hit by a pitch. With two runners on, Myers knocked an RBI single to put Jacksonville in front 1-0.

Memphis took their first and only lead in the bottom of the second. Baker and Matt Koperniak blasted back-to-back solo home runs off Jacksonville starter Edward Cabrera (W, 1-0) turing the game on its head, 2-1.

