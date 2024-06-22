Somerset Patriots and Erie SeaWolves Game on Saturday, June 22 Suspended

June 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots game versus the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday, June 22nd has been suspended in the top of the second inning.

One inning of the game was completed, with the Patriots taking a 1-0 lead on Jesus Rodriguez's first Double-A home run.

The game will be picked up as a nine-inning game on Sunday, June 23 at 12:00 pm followed by the regularly scheduled game that will now be seven-innings.

Fans with tickets to Saturday night's suspended game can redeem them for any future 2024 Patriots home game.

Gates for Sunday's game will now open at 11:00 am for the general public and when Anthony Volpe bobbleheads will be distributed.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.