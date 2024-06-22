Squirrels Squander Six-Run Lead, Fall in Extras

PORTLAND, Maine - The Richmond Flying Squirrels let a six-run lead slip away in an 8-7, 10-inning loss to the Portland Sea Dogs on Saturday night at Hadlock Field.

For the second time this series, the Flying Squirrels (33-35) lost after leading by six runs against the Sea Dogs (36-32).

After Brendan Cellucci (Win, 2-2) worked a scoreless top of the 10th inning, the Sea Dogs walked off with a single by Tyler McDonough in the bottom of the frame against Tanner Kiest (Loss, 4-5).

Victor Bericoto opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning.

In the bottom of the second, Blaze Jordan tied the score with an RBI double, the only run allowed by Carson Ragsdale in his six innings. He set a season high with 10 strikeouts and leads the Eastern League with 90 strikeouts this season.

In the third, Brady Whalen gave the Flying Squirrels a 3-1 lead with a two-run homer, his first of the year.

A Portland error and an RBI single by Carter Howell in the fourth opened a 5-1 lead.

Carter Howell singled in a pair of runs in the top of the sixth to stretch the Richmond lead to 7-1.

The Sea Dogs started their rally with a second RBI double by Jordan in the bottom of the sixth to close the gap to five.

In the bottom of the seventh, Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer brough home runs with groundout to pull the Sea Dogs within three.

Portland tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. Tyler Miller reached on a fielder's choice, scoring Kristian Campbell from third, and McDonough hit a two-run single to even the score, 7-7.

Christian Koss, traded from Boston to San Francisco in March, went 3-for-3 with a double and now has 11 hits over four starts in his return to Portland to face his former team.

The Flying Squirrels will look for a win to secure a series victory in the finale against the Sea Dogs on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Nick Sinacola (1-1, 3.77) will start for Richmond countered by Portland right-hander Hunter Dobbins (4-1, 4.15). First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Hadlock Field.

