Binghamton's Big Seventh Downs Akron 6-5
June 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
The Binghamton Rumble Ponies scored four in the seventh to rally back and defeat the Akron RubberDucks 6-5 on Saturday night at Canal Park.
Turning Point
Binghamton opened the seventh inning with back-to-back singles. After an RBI ground out, JT Schwartz singled home the game tying run. Later in the inning, Drake Osbron singled home two to make it 6-4 Binghamton.
Mound Presence
Tommy Mace got the start for Akron and pitched well. The right-hander kept the Rumble Ponies off the scoreboard until the fourth and fifth when Binghamton plated a run in each inning against the Akron starter. In total, Mace tossed 5.2 innings allowing just two runs while striking out seven. Bradley Hanner allowed four runs over two-thirds of an inning. Davis Sharpe worked a scoreless inning and two thirds. Trey Benton struck out two in a scoreless ninth.
Duck Tales
Akron jumped on the board in the second. Milan Tolentino opened the inning with a double before Dayan Frias launched a two-run home run into the Modelo Tiki Terrace to make it 2-0 Akron. The RubberDucks added on in the third when Petey Halpin opened the inning with a solo home run off the batter's eye in center. Akron added another run in the fifth when Micael Ramirez singled home Alexfri Planez to make it 4-2 RubberDucks.
Notebook
The RubberDucks have six home runs in the last two games...Ramirez extended his hitting streak nine games...Game Time: 2:50...Attendance: 6,738.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will conclude their series at Canal Park against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday, June 23 at 1:05 p.m. Left-hander Parker Messick (High-A: 5-5, 3.57 ERA) will make his Double-A debut for Akron against Binghamton righty Tyler Stuart (2-5, 4.89 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
