Osborn's Go-Ahead Hit, Strong Relief Leads Binghamton to Win at Akron

June 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







AKRON, Ohio - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-31) came-from-behind to defeat the Akron RubberDucks, 6-5, on Saturday night at Canal Park to win the series. Binghamton has taken four of the first five games this series.

With Binghamton (35-31) down 4-2 in the top of the seventh, Binghamton put up a four-spot to take the lead. Matt Rudick and Alex Ramírez singled to start the frame. Ryan Clifford drove in Rudick with an RBI groundout and JT Schwartz followed with a game-tying RBI single to make it 4-4.

Later in the frame, Drake Osborn hit a go-ahead two-run single with two outs to put Binghamton up 6-4.

Binghamton's bullpen was spotless. Daniel Juarez tossed two thirds of an inning with a strikeout. Bryce Montes de Oca (1-0) made his Double-A season debut and struck out two batters in a perfect sixth inning to earn the win. Justin Jarvis struck out five batters over three innings of one-run ball and earned his first save.

Akron (36-32) scored in the second inning on a two-run homer from Dayan Frías. Petey Halpin hit a solo shot in the third to make it 3-0.

Ryan Clifford led off the fourth inning with a line-drive home run to right field to make it 3-1. It marked his eighth homer of the season. In the fifth inning, Ramírez drove in Osborn with an RBI single.

With Akron leading 3-2 in the fifth, Micael Ramirez hit an RBI single that made it 4-2.

The RubberDucks threatened in the ninth inning with an RBI groundout from Alexfri Planez that made it 6-5. Jarvis got Ramirez to pop out to end the game with the potential-tying run at third base and the potential-winning run at second base.

The Rumble Ponies close out their road series with the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) at Canal Park on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Clifford homered and was hit by a pitch to extend his on-base streak to 21 games...Jeremiah Jackson singled and walked and extended his hitting streak to eight games...Schwartz hit two singles to extend his hitting streak to nine games...Ramírez went 4-for-5 and recorded his first four-hit game of the season.

##RUMBLE PONIES##

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.