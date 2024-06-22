Senators Downed by Yard Goats, 3-1

June 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Hartford Yard Goats 3-1 Saturday evening at FNB Field. Brady House put the Senators on top early with a solo-home run in the 1st inning, but Hartford scored three unanswered runs for the win. The Sens loaded the bases with two outs in the 7th inning but did not capitalize.

THE BIG PLAY

The Senators loaded the bases while trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the 7th inning, but Hartford's Cristopher Navarro made a sliding play on a ground ball up the middle and threw to first from his knees to retire Israel Pineda and end the Senators' late scoring threat.

FILIBUSTERS

Despite taking the loss, Michael Cuevas threw a quality start as he allowed two runs in six innings and struck out four... Daison Acosta and Carlos Romero each threw a scoreless inning in relief... Brady House hit his team-leading 12th home run of the season with two outs in the 1st inning... Following House's 1st-inning home run, Hartford retired 18 Senators batters in a row... The Senators went 0-for-1 with runners in scoring position.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play the final game of their six-game series and the final game of the first half at 1:00 p.m. Sunday at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 12:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.