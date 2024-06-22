Baysox Fall in the 11th, Lose Fourth Consecutive Game and Series

June 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell in extra innings for a second time this week to the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, in a 7-6 loss in 11 innings on Saturday night at Prince George's Stadium.

Altoona (28-40) held a 5-1 lead after the top of the fifth highlighted by a solo homer by Wyatt Hendrie and a two-run homer by Charles McAdoo in his Double-A debut.

Ryan Higgins brought Bowie a run closer in the bottom of the fifth with his first Double-A homer off Altoona starting right-hander Thomas Harrington. Higgins has collected a hit in three of his last four games and the home run traveled an estimated 403 feet.

With the Curve leading 5-2 entering the bottom of the ninth, TT Bowens blasted a three-run game-tying homer off Altoona right-handed reliever Jack Carey (W, 3-0), his seventh homer of the season. It's Bowens' first homer since May 31.

In the 10th, Kervin Pichardo retook the lead for Altoona 6-5 with an RBI bloop single off Bowie right-handed reliever Dylan Heid (L, 3-2). The Baysox tied it up in the bottom of the 10th on a sacrifice fly from Jud Fabian.

In the 11th, Altoona grabbed the lead back with two outs against Heid. Joe Perez lined an RBI single up the middle to bring home Hendrie. Bowie threatened in the bottom of the 11th after Dylan Beavers moved Fabian over to third to begin the frame, but Samuel Basallo fouled out and Matthew Etzel lined out to shortstop to end the game.

On the mound, starting right-hander Alex Pham struck out seven over 3.2 innings and gave up three runs (two earned), and two walks in a no decision. In his Bowie debut, Levi Stoudt recorded four strikeouts over two scoreless innings since joining the team on Sunday. Pham, Stoudt, Heid and relievers Ryan Watson and Nick Richmond helped the Baysox pitching staff collect a season-high 19 strikeouts.

Bowie finishes the first half of the regular season against Altoona on Sunday afternoon. RHP Cameron Weston (2-4, 3.15 ERA) is set to start on the mound for the Baysox, against RHP Po-Yu Chen (1-6, 4.64 ERA) for the Curve. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET from Prince George's Stadium.

