June 22, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SQUIRRELS SWEEP TWIN BILL The Portland Sea Dogs were swept by the Richmond Flying Squirrels in a twin bill on Friday night. Portland fell 4-3 in game one before falling 9-8 in game two. In game one, Tyler McDonough ignited the scoring with a two-run double (8) in the second inning. Richmond countered with three runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead. A two-run single would highlight the inning. Kyle Teel hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Roman Anthony in the bottom of the inning to tie the game but a double from Christian Koss in the top of the sixth would give Richmond a 4-3 edge in game one. In game two, Richmond took advantage early plating six runs on four hits in the top of the first inning. A three-run homer from Luis Toribio capitalized the scoring. Richmond continued with two runs in the top of the second inning before Phillip Sikes (4) launched a two-run homer to put Portland on the board. A four-run inning for Portland in the third inning was punctuated by a three-run blast from Blaze Jordan (5). With the shot over the Maine Monster, Portland was within two. A solo homer from Will Wilson in the top of the fourth extended a three-run Richmond lead but Kyle Teel torched a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth to put Portland within one. With his eighth of the season, Portland came close but Richmond took game two, 9-8.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell both enter today's game riding seven-game hit streaks. Mayer has hit .483 in the last seven games (14-29) with five runs, four doubles, four RBI, two walks, and four strikeouts. Across the last seven games, Campbell is hitting .480 (12-25) with nine runs, one double, three homers, six RBI, five walks, eight strikeouts, and one stolen bag. Campbell also notches a .581 OBP and .880 SLG across that span. Campbell has had hits in fifteen of his sixteen games in Double-A while seven of them have been multi-hit games.

RED HOT HITTING IN JUNE Portland enters today with a team average of .303 in the month of June which leads all of Double-A. Portland leads the Eastern League in batting average (.270) this season which also ties first in Double-A alongside the Montgomery Biscuits. Portland leads Double-A in doubles (158) while Montgomery ranks second (131). Portland has notched 52 doubles this month in eighteen games so far.

MAYER ON FIRE Marcelo Mayer ranks second in all of Minor League Baseball in doubles with 25 total after another double Wednesday night. Mayer is hitting .533 across the last four games against the Richmond Flying Squirrels going 8-15 this series so far with a pair of doubles and three RBI. Mayer is hitting .379 in the month of June alone while hitting .316 across 62 games this season.

ALL GOOD THINGS COME TO AN END Blaze Jordan's Eastern League-leading nineteen-game hit streak came to an end after last Friday night's game. Across those nineteen games, Jordan hit .363 (29-80) with ten runs, six doubles, three homers, sixteen RBI, five walks, nine strikeouts, and a .402 OBP. It is still the longest hit streak for an Eastern League bat this season with the second longest being Matthew Lugo's fourteen-game hit streak that lasted from April 14th-May 4th.

CAMPBELL CAPTURES EASTERN LEAGUE HONORS MILB has selected Kristian Campbell as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 10th-16th. Campbell, who joined the Sea Dogs on June 4th after a promotion from High-A Greenville, earns the honor in just his second week playing the Eastern League. In six games during the week, Campbell hit .429 (12-for-28) with nine runs, four doubles, two home runs, and seven RBI. He led the league in hits (12) and tied for the lead league in runs (9) and doubles (4). He also ranked among the league leaders in average (.429- 2nd), home runs (2 T-2nd), RBI (7 T-3rd), SLG (.786 3rd), OPS (1.253 4th), and OBP (.467 5th). The 21-year-old clubbed his first two Double-A home runs on Friday, June 14th in a 2-for-4 performance against the Reading Fightin Phils. He collected multi-hit games in four of the six games last week including a 4-for-5 performance on June 11th. Since joining the Sea Dogs on June 4th, Campbell has hit safely in 11 of the 12 games with a .392 average, 13 runs, six doubles, a triple, two home runs, and 10 RBI. He has played both the outfield (6 games) and second base (4 games), and two as the DH for the Sea Dogs this season without committing an error. Combined this season between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland, Campbell has produced a .328 average in 52 games with 19 doubles, 10 home runs, and 10 RBI. Before joining the Sea Dogs, he was named the South Atlantic League Player of the Month for May.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), Angel Bastardo (26), and Kristian Campbell (30) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: June 22, 2015 - Manuel Margot goes 1-for-4 in his Double-A debut at Reading... Margot singled in his first at-bat in the second inning off Zach Eflin.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Jacob Webb will have the start in game five of the series with Richmond. Today will mark Webb's second start of the season after starting on June 15th in Reading where he tossed 2.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while striking out three. He did not issue a walk. Webb faced Richmond twice in relief in 2023.

