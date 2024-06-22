Sea Dogs Rally for 8-7 Win in 10 Innings

June 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (36-32) walk it off in ten innings to defeat the Richmond Flying Squirrels (33-35) 8-7 on Saturday night.

Kristian Campbell, Blaze Jordan, and Tyler McDonough all notched multi-hit days while Campbell extended an eight-game hit streak. Brendan Cellucci earned his second win with a perfect tenth in relief.

Portland was down 7-1 before coming back to tie the game at seven in the bottom of the eighth inning. McDonough came through with a two-run single after Portland sent eight to the plate in the eighth. With the game tied through nine, Portland played extras for the fourth time this season. Cellucci set down Richmond in order at the top of the tenth with a pair of strikeouts. In the bottom of the tenth inning, Karson Simas was placed at second to represent the ghost runner before McDonough came to the plate and laced his second single of the day to right field to drive in Simas. With the single, Portland walked it off for the second time this season at Hadlock Field.

LHP Brendan Cellucci (2-2, 6.45 ERA) earned the win after pitching a perfect inning with two strikeouts. RHP Tanner Kiest (4-5, 3.64 ERA) was issued the loss after 0.0 innings allowing one run on one hit.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, Sunday, June 22nd, 2024 for the series finale of a six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels. First pitch for game six is slated for 1:00pm. Portland will give the ball to RHP Hunter Dobbins (4-1, 4.15 ERA) while Richmond will start RHP Nick Sinacola (1-1, 3.77 ERA).

