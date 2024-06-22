Harrisburg Senators Game Notes vs Hartford

June 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators (38-29) vs Hartford Yard Goats (36-30)

Game 68 Ã¢âÂ Saturday, June 22, 6:00 p.m. Ã¢âÂ FNB Field

RH Michael Cuevas vs RH Connor Van Scoyoc

TODAY'S GAME: The Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play game five of their six-game series today at FNB Field. They face each other once more this season with a six-game series beginning July 23rd in Hartford. The teams have split the first four games of the series.

LAST TIME OUT: The Harrisburg Senators shut out the Hartford Yard Goats 3-0 Friday evening at FNB Field. The Senators scored all three runs via the home run as Jordy Barley hit a solo homer in the 3rd inning and C.J. Stubbs extended the lead with a two-run home run in the 5th.

PLAYOFF CHASE: With two games remaining in the first half the Senators lead Erie by one game. The scenarios for the Senators clinching the first half are... 2 Sens wins or 1 Sens win + 1 Erie loss or 2 Erie losses. Erie is at Somerset tonight at 7:05pm and Sunday at 1:05pm.

WE LIKE MICHAEL : Today's starting pitcher Michael Cuevas is making his 13th start of the season. Cuevas tossed one of his best starts of the season two games ago when he held Bowie to just one run in 6.2 innings, which was his longest start of the season. He ended the month of April on a high note, throwing back-to-back shutout performances against Erie and Altoona. The latter game against Altoona he recorded his season-high in strikeouts with nine across six innings.

ARMED AND DANGEROUS : Solid pitching has been a crucial part of the Senators' success this season. The Sens' bullpen owns the best ERA in the Eastern League at 2.96 while also sporting the best BAA in the league at .209. The Sens' pitching staff overall has a 3.28 ERA, the second-best in the league.

BLANKED : With their 3-0 win Friday night the Senators recorded their ninth shutout win of the season. The Senators are tied with Akron and Richmond for the most shutout wins in the Eastern League.

WILSON'S WAY : Cody Wilson has been finding ways to get on base with success lately. Wilson is riding a 10-game on-base streak and has stolen a base in four of his last five games. Over his 10-game on-base streak he has a .400 on-base percentage.

WHAT HAVE YOU DONE LATELY? : During the current homestand, Andrew Pinckney leads the Sens with 10 hits, and Brady House has nine. House leads the team with six RBIs and two home runs this homestand, and Jordy Barley has driven in four runs. Pinckney leads the team with five stolen bases in six attempts, while Cody Wilson is close behind with four stolen bases in 5 attempts. Andrew Pinckney, Dérmis Garcia, and Trey Harris each have three RBI during this home stretch. Andrew Pinckney, Cody Wilson, and J.T. Arruda have been finding ways to get on base with five walks each.

HOME SWEET HOME : The Senators have gone 24-15 this season at FNB Field, and their .615 winning percentage at home is the second-best mark in the Eastern League. The Senators welcome the opportunity to close out the first half of the season at home amidst the playoff race.

SENATORS AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Brady House is T5th in HRs (11) and Dérmis Garcia is T8th in HRs (10)... Andrew Pinckney is T5th in hits (67) and 5th in SBs (16)... on the pitching side Kyle Luckham is 1st in innings pitched (76.2)... Holden Powell is T3rd in holds (5) and Garvin Alston and Tyler Schoff are T5th in holds (4).

ALUMNI WATCH: Luis García Jr. and Drew Millas both homered in the Nationals' 11-5 win over the Colorado Rockies Friday night.

