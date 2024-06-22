Extra Extra Radcliff's Big Night Leads Fightins to 11-Inning Win

(Manchester, NH) - Two hits from Baron Radcliff, including the game-winner in the 11th, led the Reading Fightin Phils (30-37) to a 4-3 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (30-37) on the penultimate day of the season's first half. With the win, Reading and New Hampshire each have two wins in this week's six-game series.

With the game tied at two in the top of the 11th, Radcliff singled to right field to score Trevor Schwecke and make it 3-2 at the time. Marcus Lee Sang then followed by reaching on an error, which scored Andrick Nava to make it 4-2. The Fisher Cats added a run on a Josh Kasevich ground out in the bottom of the 11th to make it 4-3, but that's all the Fisher Cats could score.

New Hampshire got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning when Rainer Nunez hit his sixth home run of the season to right field. Reading responded when Radcliff hit his fourth of the season to make it 1-1.

The Fisher Cats grabbed a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh when Garrett Spain tripled home Gabriel Martinez. Reading ultimately tied the game at two in the top of the eighth when Trevor Schwecke reached on an error, scoring Otto Kemp to make it 2-2.

Radcliff and Ethan Wilson each had two hits for Reading. Max Castillo started and allowed one run on three hits over three innings. Efrain Contreras surrendered just one run on three hits over four innings of work out of the bullpen, while striking out six and walking none. Cristian Hernandez tossed two-scoreless, and Carlos Francisco (W, 3-1) followed with two innings, allowing just one-unearned run.

The Fightin Phils and Fisher Cats return to the field Sunday at 1:35 p.m. RHP Noah Skirrow will start for Reading, opposite RHP Michael Dominguez for New Hampshire. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

