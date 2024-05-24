Somerset Patriots and Bridgewater Township Dedicate Monument in Honor of Prince Rodgers

Bridgewater, New Jersey - As part of the Somerset Patriots initiative to highlight Black members of the community through the New York Black Yankees program, the team partnered with the Prince Rodgers Foundation and Bridgewater Township for a dedication ceremony on Thursday, May 23 to honor the life of Prince Rodgers.

The event took place at the Prince Rodgers Baseball Complex and Park that bears Rodgers' name and invited descendants, dignitaries and the community joined together for a ceremony highlighted by the unveiling of a monument that includes information about Rodgers and his story.

"I am so thankful that we got this opportunity through Major League Baseball to learn together as a team. We've already learned so much, but one thing is for sure, we still have a lot to learn," said Patriots Co-Chairman Jonathan Kalafer. "And Prince Rodgers was an excellent example of a man that I would like to learn from."

Prince Rodgers was born into slavery in 1815 in Bridgewater. He was manumitted by his enslaver Cornelius C. Van Horn in 1829 and afterward wed Judith Ann Van DerVeer and they nurtured six children together. Rodgers was a skilled farmer who played a pivotal role in constructing many early local buildings, including Somerville's first African American church. His commitment to community transcended into military service during the Civil War, where he valiantly fought for the union.

Upon his death in 1889, Rodgers was buried in what is now known as Prince Rodgers Cemetery in Bridgewater. His legacy endures through a vast progeny and numerous landmarks bearing his name.

The idea for the plaque came about when Patriots Senior Vice President of Marketing Dave Marek, who served as the event's emcee, drove past the complex and was interested in finding out who Prince Rodgers was. Marek created and oversees the Patriots New York Black Yankees initiative and connected with Lorayn Allen, the Executive Director/Founder of the Prince Rodgers Foundation to partner to tell the powerful story and honor Rodgers' legacy.

"I truly believe that the Patriots understand the disenfranchised of Black America, specifically the Black Yankees," said Allen. "And they have come up with an idea to say, 'look, why don't we just do a community initiative where we can honor efforts in the community and we can really make a difference.' And it is just amazing."

Allen joined Jonathan Kalafer and his brother, Co-Chairman Josh Kalafer at the ceremony that also included speeches from Somerset County Commissioner Director Shanel Robinson and Bridgewater Township Councilman Michael Kirsh.

Pastor Donna Stewart (St. Thomas AME Zion Church) and Rev. Wanda Dorsey (Mt. Zion AME Church) guided scripture readings and a dedication prayer at the ceremony.

Pam Montgomery of Faith in Action Church in Manville also sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing,""Goodness of God"and the National Anthem during the program.

As part of MiLB's "The Nine" program, the Patriots pay tribute to the New York Black Yankees, a professional Negro League baseball team from 1932 to 1948 and played in Hinchcliffe Stadium in Paterson, NJ. The team will rebrand as the Black Yankees on Friday, August 30 th at TD Bank Ballpark for their 6:35 pm game versus the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies).

For more information about the New York Black Yankees initiative, please visit somersetpatriots.com/community/black-yankees.

