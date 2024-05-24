Flying Squirrels Storm Back Late to Beat Baysox, 17-10

May 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, Md. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels took a big early lead, rallied from a late deficit and beat the Bowie Baysox, 17-10, on Friday night at Prince George's Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (20-23) scored the final eight runs of the game to pick up their eighth win in their last 10 games, including three-of-four so far this week against the Baysox (22-20).

Richmond led 6-0 in the third and 9-4 in the fourth before Bowie scored six straight in the fifth and sixth to take a 10-9 lead.

In the top of the seventh, Adrián Sugastey hit an RBI infield single to tie the game, 10-10. Luis Toribio followed with a run-scoring groundout to move Richmond back in front against Baysox reliever Ryan Hennan (Loss, 1-1).

Andy Thomas added a two-run single in the top of the eighth inning, giving him six RBIs in the game, to pad the lead to 13-10.

In the top of the ninth inning, Will Wilson brought in two runs with a double, Grant McCray hit an RBI double and Sugastey plated Blake Sabol with a sacrifice fly to extend the Flying Squirrels' lead to 17-10.

Tyler Myrick (Save, 3) entered with a three-run lead in the eighth and worked through the final two innings with three strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels opened the scoring with a six-run third inning. Sabol brought in a run with a groundout and McCray reached on a bases-loaded bunt single to plate a second run.

Thomas followed with a grand slam, his first homer of the season, to give Richmond a six-run lead.

The Baysox responded with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, including a three-run homer by Samuel Basallo, to close the score to 6-4.

In the top of the fourth, Victor Bericoto hit a three-run homer, his third of the season, to open a 9-4 lead. He finished the game a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, two walks and three RBIs.

TT Bowens closed the score to 9-7 with a three-run double in the bottom of the fifth. In the next inning, Silas Ardoin gave the Baysox a 10-9 lead with a three-run homer.

Tanner Kiest (Win, 3-1) took over in the sixth and pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, striking out three.

Thomas went 2-for-4 with a homer and a walk and tied his career high with six RBIs.

The Flying Squirrels collected a season-high 16 hits, including three each by Carter Howell, Wilson, Bericoto and McCray. Howell also scored a career-high four runs.

The series continues on Saturday night at Prince George's Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Matt Frisbee (0-5, 7.07) will start for Richmond opposed by Bowie right-hander Cameron Weston (1-1, 1.80).

