RubberDucks Outlast Senators, 10-9 in 12 Innings

May 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







After the Akron RubberDucks had lost leads of 1-0, 6-1 and 9-6, they scored the winning run on a 12th-inning, two-out RBI single by catcher Micael Ramírez and secured a second straight extra-inning win, 10-9, over the Harrisburg Senators, opening a two-game lead in the Southwest Division after the fourth game of a six-game series at FNB Field Friday night.

Turning Point

In a 9-9 tie in the top of the 12th inning, right fielder Alexfri Planez was placed at second base and advanced to third base on a groundout by first baseman Dayan Frías . Ramírez lined the first pitch from left-hander Lucas Knowles to right field for a two-out single and 10-9 lead.

Mound Presence

Left-hander Rodney Boone shut out the Senators for the first three innings. In the fourth, he hit a batter, walked another and gave up a game-tying single to catcher Onix Vega. Right-hander Andrew Walters entered to record four outs, striking out the side in the fifth. Right-hander Jordan Jones pitched a perfect sixth inning before walking the first three batters in the seventh, when right-hander Trey Benton entered and allowed the inherited runners to score on two hits. Benton also allowed two runs - one earned - in the eighth that tied the game, 6-6. Right-hander Tyler Thornton pitched a perfect ninth inning but allowed three runs - two earned - on three hits and two walks in the 10th. Right-hander Lenny Torres Jr., with help from a fly-ball double play by left fielder Christian Cairo pitched a scoreless 11th and then retired all three batters in the 12th to earn his first Double-A win and extend his 13-game, 16 1/3-inning scoreless season.

Duck Tales

Akron took its first lead in the fourth inning, when Cairo singled, second baseman Aaron Bracho doubled, and Planez hit a sacrifice fly. In the fifth, Frías was hit by a pitch, Ramírez walked, and four RBI singles by third baseman Yordys Valdés, Cairo, Bracho and Planez gave Akron a 5-1 lead. Valdés walked and scored on center fielder Kahlil Watson 's RBI single to make it 6-1 in the seventh. In the 10th, pinch hitter Kody Huff had an infield single, Frías hit a go-ahead RBI single, and shortstop Milan Tolentino hit a two-run single to make it 9-6.

Notebook

In their second straight extra-inning game and fourth straight one-run game, the clubs played the Eastern League's first 12-inning game of the season...Akron is 2-1 in extra innings, while Harrisburg is 2-5 in an Eastern League-high seven such games...Tolentino extended his eight-game hitting streak (10 hits in that span)...Frías extended a five-game hitting streak (seven hits in that span)...Game Time: 3:49 (longest for an Eastern League game this season, and Akron's longest since 4:22 on July 2, 2022, at Erie - also a 10-9 victory in the club's last 12-inning game)...Attendance: 4,843.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Harrisburg at 6:00 p.m. Saturday at FNB Field. Akron right-hander Aaron Davenport (3-0, 1.66 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators left-hander Andrew Alvarez (2-2, 3.51 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.