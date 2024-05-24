Penrod Earns Fourth Win as 'Dogs Split Doubleheader

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (23-20) split the twin bill with the Hartford Yard Goats(21-21) in front of a sellout crowd on Friday night at Hadlock Field. Portland took game one, 7-4 while Hartford won game two, 6-3.

In game one, Zach Penrod earned his fourth win of the season pitching into the sixth inning with nine strikeouts on the night. Matthew Lugo smacked his team-leading tenth homer.

Portland took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first after a pair of wild pitches would bring in Marcelo Mayer.

Kyle Teel smoked his tenth double of the season in the bottom of the third to drive in Roman Anthony and double the lead.

AJ Lewis put Hartford on the board with a single in the top of the fourth before Portland would counter with a three-run bottom of the fourth.

Matthew Lugo cranked his team-leading tenth homer of the season in the fourth before a single from Tyler McDonough and a two-run double from Anthony (11) would extend a 6-2 lead.

A single from Binelas would score a run for Portland in the fifth to extend a five run gap. AJ Lewis would account for all four RBI for Hartford after a two-run double in the top of the sixth but Portland held on to take game one, 7-4.

LHP Zach Penrod (4-0, 2.80 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.1 innings allowing four runs on five hits while walking one and striking out nine. RHP Connor Van Scoyoc (1-5, 8.73 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 3.1 innings allowing six runs (5 ER) on six hits while walking two and striking out three.

In game two, Hartford plated two runs in the top of the second after a pair of singles to center field off the bats of Bladimir Restituyo and Ronaiker Palma.

Three runs scored for Hartford in the top of the third highlighted by another single to center from Bladmimir Restituyo along with an RBI single from AJ Lewis.

Portland got on the board when a throwing error from the catcher, Palma would allow Tyler McDonough to score from third in the third inning. Portland was within three after a single from Nick Yorke drove in a run in the fourth.

In the top of the sixth, Nic Kent singled to right field to score Restituyo. Restituyo reached on a single and went three-for-three with singles on the day.

In the bottom of the seventh, Lugo was hit by a pitch before scoring on a double from Mickey Gasper (11). After Binelas was hit by pitch, a walk from Decker would load the bases. Mayer would come in to pinch hit for Matt Donlan to represent the winning run but a fly ball would end the rally and split the twin bill, 6-3 the final in game two.

RHP Alec Barger (2-0, 3.46 ERA) earned the win pitching 2.0 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking three and striking out four. RHP Wyatt Olds (1-2, 6.33 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 2.1 innings allowing four runs on four hits while walking two and striking out four.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field, tomorrow, May 25th, 2024 for game seven eight-game set with the Hartford Yard Goats. First pitch is slated for 1:00pm. RHP Hunter Dobbins (3-1, 3.77 ERA) will start for Portland while Hartford will give the ball to LHP Carson Palmquist (4-1, 1.84 ERA).

