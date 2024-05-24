Curve Cruise to Third Straight Win on Friday Night

ERIE, Pa. - Eddy Yean earned his fourth win of the season as the Curve rallied from a 3-2 deficit after five innings and cruised to an 8-3 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Friday night at UPMC Park. With the win, Altoona has their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Seth Beer got the scoring started with a two-run homer in the first in support of starter Thomas Harrington in the top of the first inning. Beer's third home run of the season gave the Curve the first lead.

Harrington, making his third start for the Curve, allowed three runs in 4.2 innings pitched: scattering seven hits during his outing. Yean relieved Harrington after he hit his hard pitch limit for the night and set down seven straight hitters to allow set up the Curve rally. Yean has been unscored upon in 6-of-his-last-7 outings.

Altoona plated a pair of runs in the sixth with the tying run scoring on Beer's bloop single to left. Later in the inning, Connor Scott beat out a potential inning-ending groundout to give the Curve a 4-3 advantage.

The Curve put the game away with four runs across the eighth and ninth innings. Tsung-Che Cheng singled home a key insurance run and Jase Bowen reached on a potential inning-ending double play to plate another run. Carter Bins put the cherry on top of Altoona's third straight win with a two-run homer in the ninth.

Justin Meis finished off the game with two scoreless frames on the mound, needing just 33 pitches to lock down the victory.

After entering the series in the bottom-four in Double-A in total home runs, Altoona now ranks 22 nd after they've hit a combined seven home runs over the last two games. The Curve have hit 29 home runs in 42 games this year.

Altoona will continue a six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. with RHP Braxton Ashcraft taking the ball for Altoona against LHP Carlos Pena for Erie.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

