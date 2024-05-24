Harrisburg Downed by Akron RubberDucks, 10-9

May 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Despite multiple rallies, the Harrisburg Senators couldn't complete the comeback as they fell to the Akron RubberDucks 10-9 in 12 innings Friday night at FNB Field. Akron had jumped out to a 6-1 lead going into the bottom of the 7th inning, but the Senators rallied for three runs in the 7th and two in the 8th to tie the game 6-6 and send it to extras. In the 10th inning Akron once again took a lead with three runs to make it 9-6, but the Senators once again answered with three of their own in the bottom of the inning to keep the game alive. The Senators finally ran out of answers in the 12th inning as Akron's 10th run of the night would be the difference.

THE BIG PLAY

In the top of the twelfth inning, Akron's Micael Ramírez singled to right field, scoring Alexfri Planez and putting Akron on top 10-9.

FILIBUSTERS

Tonight's game was the longest of the season for the Senators in terms of both innings (12) and time of game (3:49)... Lane Thomas, Brady House, and JT Arruda each drove in two runs... Holden Powell threw a scoreless 1.1 innings, and Garvin Alston threw a shutout inning in relief... The Senators' last six consecutive games have been decided by just one run... The series is tied two games apiece.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game five of their six-game series Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 5:45 p.m.

