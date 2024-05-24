Young's HR, RBI Single Lead Ponies to Win in Extras Over Fightins

READING, PA - Wyatt Young's home run in the sixth and RBI single in the 10 th propelled the Binghamton Rumble Ponies past the Reading Fightin Phils 2-1 in 10 innings Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Binghamton (23-18) has taken three of the first four games in the series.

In the tenth, with the score tied at one, Ryan Clifford served as the designated runner off second to start the frame. The next batter, Jeremiah Jackson, flied out to right to move Clifford to third. Two batters later, Young came through with the two-out hit to center field to bring home Clifford and put the Ponies up 2-1.

In the bottom of the tenth, with the bases loaded and one out, Paul Gervase struck out Casey Martin. Robert Moore then flied out to right to end the game. It's Gervase's third save of the year and second of the series.

In the sixth, with Binghamton down 1-0, Young led off the inning with a solo homer to right, his second home run in as many games and fourth of the season.

Tyler Stuart allowed one run and three hits over five innings in the no-decision, with nine strikeouts and only two walks. Reading's lone run came in the fourth as Bryce Ball drove a solo homer to right.

The trio of Trey McLoughlin, Wilkin Ramos, and Gervase combined to throw five innings of scoreless relief. McLoughlin threw two perfect frames in the sixth and seventh. Ramos allowed just one hit over two innings before Gervase came in to pitch the tenth.

POSTGAME NOTES: Young finished with two hits for his seventh multi-hit game of the season, tied for second-most on the team...It's Young's first multi-RBI game of the year... Kevin Parada reached on an infield single in the ninth to extend his hitting streak to seven games...Jaylen Palmer doubled and reached base twice, he has a hit in eight of his last nine games...Stuart, McLoughlin, Ramos, and Gervase combined to strike out 16 hitters while issuing only three walks.

