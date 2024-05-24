May 24, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

'DOGS DROP MORNING MATCHUP The Portland Sea Dogs drop a morning matchup with the Hartford Yard Goats 10-1 on Thursday at Hadlock Field. Marcelo Mayer hit his Minor League-leading 17th double of the season in the bottom of the third. Bryan Mata completed a Major League rehab start for the Red Sox pitching 3.0 innings allowing three runs on five hits while striking out two. He did not issue a walk. Hartford would get on the board first with three runs scoring in the top of the third. An RBI single from Ryan Ritter would plate the first run before a two-run single from Yanquiel Fernandez would cap the inning. In the bottom of the third, Mayer reached with his 17th double before a double from Nick Yorke (7) would bring him home and put Portland on the board. The Yard Goats continued in the top of the sixth after Zach Kokoska scored on a hit by pitch with the bases loaded. A single to center from Bladimir Restituyo would score Fernandez before a single from Nic Kent would drive in Warming Bernabel. With the bases loaded, Adael Amador worked a walk to bring in the seventh run of the day for Hartford.Ritter doubled in the top of the eighth to left field to drive in Kent and Amador who reached on a single and a walk, respectively. Ferenandez would score the final run of the day on either side with an RBI groundout to second and Hartford took it, 10-1.

MOMENTUM FOR MAYER Marcelo Mayer now ties for the second most doubles in all of Minor League Baseball in doubles with seventeen total. Portland currently leads all of Double-A in doubles with 87 collectively. Mayer leads the team in average (.302), stolen bases (9), and total bases (78) coming into today. He is also currently riding a seven- game hit streak after going 9-29 with seven runs, two doubles, one homer, one RBI, eight strikeouts, and one stolen base to record a .310 average over that span.

TEEL ON A TEAR The New Jersey native, Kyle Teel, hit .429 last week against the Somerset Patriots after going six- for-fourteen with five runs, two doubles, three RBI, three walks, and one strikeout. His .529 OBP and .571 slugging percentage led the team after appearing in four games during last week's series. Teel is hitting .357 in the month of May across fifteen games started. He has collected seven doubles, one homer, thirteen RBI, nine walks, and thirteen strikeouts, while going 20-56 this month.

LEADER BOARD LINEUP Offensively, Marcelo Mayer ranks seventh in the EL in average (.302) while Matthew Lugo comes in ninth (.288). Lugo ties for the third most homers (9) while leading the EL in RBI (31), slugging (.622), and OPS (1.010). Mayer ranks second in hits (49), first in extra-base hits (21), total bases (78), and runs (32), while his seventeen doubles leads the minors. For pitching, Robert Kwiatskowski ties for second in wins (4) as does Jacob Webb (4). Angel Bastardo ranks tenth in lowest average (.201) while Felix Cepeda leads the lesgue in saves (8) and ties for second most in all of the minors.

POWERFUL PENROD PITCHING Portland Sea Dogs' LHP Zach Penrod has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 13th-19th. The 26-year-old made one start during the week, carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning while tying a career-high with ten strikeouts in a 2-1 win on May 18th against the Somerset Patriots (Yankees). Penrod went 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA allowing one run on one hit in six innings of work with three walks and ten strikeouts for the week. In the game, Penrod did not allow a base runner until two outs in the fifth inning. Somerset's first hit of the day would come in the bottom of the sixth when Anthony Seigler singled to lead off the inning. Penrod struck out the side in both the first and fourth innings. Penrod is 3-0 in six starts this season with a 2.10 ERA. He allowed 12 walks and struck out 44 in 30.0 innings. Penrod ranks among the league leaders in several categories including tied for first in winning percentage (1,000), third in average (.173), fourth in strikeouts (44), and WHIP (1.00), and fifth in ERA (2.10). Penrod is the first Sea Dogs' pitcher to earn the honor this season. While sluggers Matthew Lugo (April 15-21) and Blaze Jordan (April 22-28) have earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors this season.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), and Angel Bastardo (26) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: May 24, 1997 -- The Sea Dogs set franchise records that still stand with seven home runs, 19 runs scored, and a 14-run margin of victory in a 19-5 rout of New Britain. Alex Gonzalez set franchise records with three home runs and six RBI. It would be five years before another Portland player hit three homers in a game and six years before a Sea Dog six-RBI performance.

PITCHING PREVIEW LHP Zach Penrod will have the start in game on of the doubleheader. Penrod last pitched on May 18th against the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark where he earned the winning decision after tossing 6.0 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking three and tying his career-high with ten strikeouts. He carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning. Penrod's most recent start earned him Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors. Penrod has faced Hartford once this season on April 28th at Dunkin' Park where he tossed 2.2 innings allowing four runs (3 ER) on four hits while walking four and striking out three. He held Hartford to a .156 average against him.

