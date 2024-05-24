Yard Goats AJ Lewis Drives in Five Runs in Doubleheader Split

May 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine- The Hartford Yard Goats split a doubleheader with the Portland Sea Dogs on Friday night at Hadlock Field, dropping game one 7-4, and winning the night-cap 6-3. It was the second twin-bill in four days for the Rockies and Red Sox affiliates. Yard Goats DH AJ Lewis drove in five runs between the two games, and drove in all four runs in game one. Portland used a four run fourth inning to break a 2-2 tie en-route to a victory in the first game. Roman Anthony had a two-run double. The Yard Goats got off to an early lead in the second game with a pair of runs in the second inning and three more runs in the third inning. Bladimir Restituyo went 3-3 with 2 RBI, three stolen bases, and scored three runs in game two. Jaden Hill retired Boston's top prospect Marcello Mayer with the bases loaded in the final inning to secure the 6-3 win.

After dropping the first game, the Yard Goats went after Sea Dogs starter Wyatt Olds with two runs in the second inning. Bladimir Restituyo and Ronaiker Palma each had RBI singles for a 2-0 lead. Hartford chased Olds from the game in the third while adding three runs and taking a 5-0 lead. Retituyo and AJ Lewis had run-scoring singles and Sterlin Thompson scored on a wild pitch. The Sea Dogs got single runs in the third and fourth innings to make it a 5-2 game. Nic Kent added an insurance run with an RBI single in the sixth inning. The Sea Dogs scored a run in the seventh and final inning to make it 6-3 and loaded the bases. However, Jaden Hill got Red Sox #1 prospect Marcello Mayer to fly out to end the game.

The Yard Goats and Sea Dogs will continue their eight-game series on Saturday with an afternoon game at 1:00 PM. LHP Carson Palmquist will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Hunter Dobbins will pitch for Portland. The broadcast can be heard on the free audacy app and Yard Goats website starting at 12:45 PM with the pregame show. The video stream will be available on MLB.TV and MiLB.TV and the Ballys Live App.

