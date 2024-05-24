Erie Bullpen Falters in Third Straight Loss to Altoona

Erie's (23-18) bullpen faltered in a third consecutive loss to Altoona (13-30), as the Curve won 8-3.

Altoona started the scoring when Seth Beer connected on a two-run home run against Erie starter Austin Bergner in the first inning.

Erie cut Altoona's lead to 2-1 in the second inning on Brady Allen's two-out, RBI single against Curve starter Thomas Harrington.

Allen came up clutch for Erie again in the fourth when he drove a two-out, two-run double. Erie led 3-2.

Bergner lasted five innings for Erie, allowing two runs on three hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

Garrett Hill took over for Erie in the sixth. His first batter, Joe Perez, reached on a throwing error by Hao-Yu Lee. Beer followed with a game-tying single. Later in the frame, with two outs and the bases loaded, Connor Scott reached on an infield single to plate Beer with the go-ahead run. Altoona went ahead 4-3.

Adam Wolf entered for the eighth inning for Erie and struggled. He hit Tres Gonzalez to begin the inning, who advanced to third on Kervin Pichardo's double. Tsung-Che Cheng singled home Gonzalez to make it 5-3. Pichardo would score on Jase Bowen's run-scoring fielder's choice grounder, making it 6-3.

Carter Bins' two-run home run off Wolf in the ninth extended Altoona's lead to 8-3.

Carlos Mendoza's on-base streak ended at 18 games. He hit into three double plays in the game.

Altoona's bullpen allowed just one hit and one walk over the final 4.1 innings of the game.

Eddy Yean (4-1) earned his second relief win of the series. Hill (0-1) took the loss. Justin Meis tossed the final two innings to earn his first save of the season.

Altoona has won three consecutive games for the first time this season.

The series continues at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday as Carlos Peña faces Braxton Ashcraft.

