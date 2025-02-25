Solar Bears Trade Forward Tanner Schachle to Worcester

February 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Tuesday (Feb. 25) the team has traded forward Tanner Schachle to the Worcester Railers for future considerations (2/24).

Schachle, 27, appeared in just two games this season for the Solar Bears following a nagging injury sustained in the preseason. In total, the 6-foot-4, 209-pound forward recorded 16 points (4g-12a) in 52 games and tallied 74 penalty minutes.

Schachle has previous ECHL stops with the Rapid City Rush and the Norfolk Admirals, scoring 11 points (6g-5a) in 34 games. In 135 career ECHL games, the Wasilla, Alaska native has 38 points (13g-15a) and 166 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, Schachle played collegiately at University of Alaska-Anchorage and finished his NCAA tenure with Long Island University from 2020-2022. In 74 career collegiate games, Schachle had 21 points (9g-12a) and 153 penalty minutes. Schachle played most of his four-year junior hockey career in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) for the Kenai River Brown Bears and Fairbanks Ice Dogs. He appeared in 183 regular season and 17 playoff games over three seasons, scoring 87 points (42g-45a). Schachle also played one season in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) and scored 10 points (4g-6a) and 99 penalty minutes in 53 games.

