Rapid City's Bennett Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

February 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Blake Bennett of the Rapid City Rush is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 17-23.

Bennett scored four goals and added two assists for six points in three games at Utah last week.

The 26-year-old dished out a pair of assists in a 5-3 win on Friday, scored a goal in a 3-2 victory on Saturday and notched a hat trick in a 5-2 win on Sunday.

A native of Grand Island, New York, Bennett has recorded 23 points (12g-11a) in 16 games with the Rush this season after beginning the year in Germany with Landshut EV of the DEL-2, where he had four points (3g-1a) in 16 games.

Bennett has posted 91 points (48g-43a) in 103 career games with Rapid City.

Prior to turning pro, Bennett tallied 72 points (43g-29a) in 80 career games at American International College.

On behalf of Blake Bennett, a case of pucks will be donated to a Rapid City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

