Rapid City's Bennett Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
February 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Blake Bennett of the Rapid City Rush is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 17-23.
Bennett scored four goals and added two assists for six points in three games at Utah last week.
The 26-year-old dished out a pair of assists in a 5-3 win on Friday, scored a goal in a 3-2 victory on Saturday and notched a hat trick in a 5-2 win on Sunday.
A native of Grand Island, New York, Bennett has recorded 23 points (12g-11a) in 16 games with the Rush this season after beginning the year in Germany with Landshut EV of the DEL-2, where he had four points (3g-1a) in 16 games.
Bennett has posted 91 points (48g-43a) in 103 career games with Rapid City.
Prior to turning pro, Bennett tallied 72 points (43g-29a) in 80 career games at American International College.
On behalf of Blake Bennett, a case of pucks will be donated to a Rapid City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 25, 2025
- Easton Brodzinski and Michael Farren Called up to San Diego - Tulsa Oilers
- Rapid City's Bennett Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Blake Bennett Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Trade Forward Tanner Schachle to Worcester - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Open Three-Game Series with Mariners, Wild Wednesday $6.10 Ticket Deal - Reading Royals
- Royals to Host Annual Battle of the Badges Game on at 1 PM, March 1st to Benefit the Battle of the Badges Scholarship Fund - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.