Blake Bennett Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

February 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are excited to announce that forward Blake Bennett has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for February 17-23.

Bennett, 26, scored four goals and added two assists for a total of six points in three games. The Rush swept the Utah Grizzlies in West Valley City, Utah, with Bennett leading the way as Rapid City's top scorer.

After a two-assist game on Friday, Bennett scored a power play goal on Saturday. The second-year pro capped off the series with a hat trick on Sunday, the second of his career.

The Grand Island, N.Y. native re-joined the Rush on January 14th after beginning the season in Denmark and Germany. Bennett, who set Rapid City's ECHL-era goals record as a rookie last year, is off to an even better pace this time around. In 16 games, Bennett has recorded 23 points. Nobody in the ECHL has scored more goals than Bennett (12) since his season debut.

This is the Rush's third weekly league honor and second Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week nomination this season. Brett Davis earned this award on November 19th, 2024, and Matt Radomsky picked up Goaltender of the Week honors on February 10th.

On behalf of Blake Bennett, a case of pucks will be donated to a Rapid City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

