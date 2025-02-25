Royals Open Three-Game Series with Mariners, Wild Wednesday $6.10 Ticket Deal

February 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, return home to open a four-game home stand on Wednesday, February 26th at 7:00 PM against the Maine Mariners at Santander Arena.

The Wednesday home game features the Royals' Wild Wednesday promotions including a college student Buy One, Get One ticket deal redeemable at the Box Office with a valid .edu email! Additionally, all fans can enjoy $6.10 Orange Zone tickets and $2 beer at select concourse locations (must be 21+).

The Royals home stand continues with Friday, February 28th and Saturday, March 1st face-offs against the Mariners before concluding on Wednesday, March 5th against the Adirondack Thunder.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game one of their four game home stand with a 21-22-7-1 record (50 points) after going 3-1-0-0 and taking six of a possible eight points in a four-game road-trip out west. The Royals downed the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday, February 21st, 4-2 and on Saturday, February 22nd, 4-3, before finishing the weekend with a win over the Wheeling Nailers, 3-2.

Forward Matt Miller (10g-19a) enters the week with five goals and seven points (5g-1a) over Reading's last ten games. Miller has registered a team-high 29 points while forward Tyler Gratton leads Reading in goals (15) and defenseman Sam Sedley leads the Royals in assists (24).

Scouting the Mariners:

Maine enters the week with a 19-28-3-0 record (41 points) through 50 games in the 2024-25 campaign. Previously, the Mariners took two of three games at Norfolk where they shutout the Admirals on Friday, February 22nd, 2-0, and suffered a shutout to the Admirals on Saturday, February 23rd, 3-0, before taking the series finale on Sunday, February 24th, 3-2. Maine has dropped seven of their last 10 games (3-7-0-0)

ECHL affiliates to the Boston Bruins (NHL) and Providence Bruins (AHL), Maine's offense is led by forward Brooklyn Kalmikov in assists (22) and points (37) while forward Lynden McCallum leads the Mariners in goals (17).

- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com (Select games - view games on Flyers Radio 24/7)

