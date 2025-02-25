Hot Heartlanders Continue Road Trip Friday

The Iowa Heartlanders have won five straight games and continuea a ten-game road trip this Friday-Sunday against the Central Division. The week starts Friday at 6:00 p.m. against the Kalamazoo Wings, followed by two games at the Indy Fuel on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. and on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

Iowa has 30 wins this season, the most in a season in team history. Their 30th win last week helped the team surpass Iowa's inaugural season team, which had previously held the record for winningest season in team history at 29.

The Heartlanders went undefeated last week (3-0-0-0) and started the week off strong with a 4-1 come-from-behind victory over Bloomington on Wednesday. Over the weekend, Iowa won both games in overtime, beating Cincinnati, 4-3, on Friday and Toledo, 3-2, on Sunday.

The Heartlanders are 30-16-4-3, good for 67 points and second in the Central Division.

Need to know:

Yuki Miura is on a four-game point streak, recording five points in that time (4g, 1a).

The Heartlanders have won their last five games, one shy of a season-best. Iowa has had two winning streaks of six games this season.

Iowa is on a ten-game road trip, their longest of the season. Their next game at home is Mar. 21.

Last week's games

Wednesday, Feb. 19 vs Bloomington Bison: The Heartlanders scored four unanswered goals for their third straight win over the Bison. Gavin Hain, Ryan Miotto, and Kyle Masters all had multi-point nights.

Friday, Feb. 21 @ Cincinnati Cyclones: The Heartlanders beat the Cyclones in overtime, 4-3. Kyle Masters tied the game in the last six minutes, then won it on the power play in overtime.

Sunday, Feb. 23 @ Toledo Walleye: Yuki Miura scored twice, including the overtime-winner in a 3-2 victory over the Walleye.

This week's games

Friday, Feb. 28 at 6:00 p.m. @ Kalamazoo Wings

Saturday, Mar. 1 at 6:00 p.m. @ Indy Fuel

Sunday, Mar. 2 at 3:00 p.m. @ Indy Fuel

