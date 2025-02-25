Royals to Host Annual Battle of the Badges Game on at 1 PM, March 1st to Benefit the Battle of the Badges Scholarship Fund

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that the 2025 Battle of the Badges game, presented by Matos Towing and Recovery, will take place on Saturday, March 1 at 1:00 p.m. at Santander Arena between the Reading Police & Fire Department and the Berks County Law Enforcement..

Following the Battle of the Badges, the Royals host the Boston Bruin's ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners, at 7:00 p.m. for Superhero Night! The purchase of one ticket gains entry into both games, in addition to the Royals Post-Game Skate with players following the 7:00 p.m. game. The Battle of the Badges game is in benefit of the Battle of the Badges Scholarship Fund established to help the children of firefighters and police officers.

"To me this is more than a game," said Reading Police Department K9 Officer Joshua Faust. "It's an event to keep the legacy going for those that lost their lives doing their job. It's important to recognize their sacrifice. It's the first time against the County team. Should be a great event and hopefully they will play us again after they get destroyed by City guys!"

"We are honored to participate in this year's Battle of the Badges," said Berks County Police Hockey Team player and Lieutenant Sean Fullerton. "It's an amazing cause. Our friendly rivalry with Reading Police and Fire goes back many years. And we hope they have learned from the lessons of the past. We're proud to meet them on the ice again but seeing them lose in front of their home crowd will be sad."

Doors to the Battle of the Badges game open at 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 1st. Tickets will be scanned upon entry to the Battle of the Badges game - a wristband will be provided to permit re-entry to the Royals 7:00 p.m. game. Wristbands will be handed out at the Customer Service Desk in section 101 of Santander Arena.

Tickets to the doubleheader are available by calling 610-898-PUCK (7825) or visiting: https://bit.ly/SHBOTBtix25

