ECHL Transactions - February 25

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 25, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Bloomington:

C.J. Valerian, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

delete Brayden Guy, F traded to Cincinnati

Bloomington:

add Sahil Panwar, F assigned by Chicago Wolves

add Marko Jakovljevic, D signed contract

delete Marko Jakovljevic, D placed on reserve

delete Austin Heidemann, F traded to Greenville 2/24

Cincinnati:

delete Noah Kane, F traded to Allen

Fort Wayne:

add Matt Boudens, F acquired from Worcester 2/23

delete Matt Boudens, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Indy:

add Ben Gaudreau, G assigned by Rockford

add Kale Howarth, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Kevin Lynch, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Victor Hadfield, D activated from reserve

delete Nick Grima, D placed on reserve

delete Zach Bannister, F placed on reserve

delete Cam Gray, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Alex Wideman, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Ethan Manderville, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Iowa:

add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Nathan Noel, F loaned to Iowa Wild

delete Brandon Yeamans, F traded to Norfolk

Kalamazoo:

add Christian Felton, D assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver

Trois-Rivières:

delete Jakov Novak, F recalled by Laval

Tulsa:

delete Easton Brodzinski, F loaned to San Diego

delete Michael Farren, F loaned to San Diego

Utah:

add Christian Hausinger, D acquired from Atlanta 2/22

add Garrett Pyke, D assigned by Colorado Eagles

delete Christian Hausinger, D placed on reserve

delete Cody Corbett, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Wichita:

delete Jérémie Bucheler, D recalled by San Jose Barracuda

Worcester:

add Cam McDonald, D assigned by Bridgeport

delete Anthony Hora, D placed on reserve

