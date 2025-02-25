ECHL Transactions - February 25
February 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 25, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Bloomington:
C.J. Valerian, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
delete Brayden Guy, F traded to Cincinnati
Bloomington:
add Sahil Panwar, F assigned by Chicago Wolves
add Marko Jakovljevic, D signed contract
delete Marko Jakovljevic, D placed on reserve
delete Austin Heidemann, F traded to Greenville 2/24
Cincinnati:
delete Noah Kane, F traded to Allen
Fort Wayne:
add Matt Boudens, F acquired from Worcester 2/23
delete Matt Boudens, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Indy:
add Ben Gaudreau, G assigned by Rockford
add Kale Howarth, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Kevin Lynch, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Victor Hadfield, D activated from reserve
delete Nick Grima, D placed on reserve
delete Zach Bannister, F placed on reserve
delete Cam Gray, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Alex Wideman, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Ethan Manderville, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Iowa:
add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Nathan Noel, F loaned to Iowa Wild
delete Brandon Yeamans, F traded to Norfolk
Kalamazoo:
add Christian Felton, D assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver
Trois-Rivières:
delete Jakov Novak, F recalled by Laval
Tulsa:
delete Easton Brodzinski, F loaned to San Diego
delete Michael Farren, F loaned to San Diego
Utah:
add Christian Hausinger, D acquired from Atlanta 2/22
add Garrett Pyke, D assigned by Colorado Eagles
delete Christian Hausinger, D placed on reserve
delete Cody Corbett, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Wichita:
delete Jérémie Bucheler, D recalled by San Jose Barracuda
Worcester:
add Cam McDonald, D assigned by Bridgeport
delete Anthony Hora, D placed on reserve
