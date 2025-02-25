Easton Brodzinski and Michael Farren Called up to San Diego

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Tuesday that Oilers' captain Michael Farren and Forward Easton Brodzinski have signed PTOs with San Diego.

Farren, 24, earns the first regular season call up of his career after impressing at San Diego's AHL training camp this preseason. The third-year Oiler currently leads Tulsa with 17 goals and is tied for the team lead with 34 points (17g, 17a).

Tulsa's Midseason All-Star Representative totals 93 points (42g, 51a) in 154 games, all with the Oilers.

Brodzinski, 28, joins the Gulls for his second stint in the AHL, having made his professional debut with the Hartford Wolf Pack in the 2021-22 season. The six-foot-two, 198-pound winger co-leads Tulsa with 34 points (15g, 19a) in 46 games, while his five power-play goals, 152 shots on goal and two shootout goals rank first among all Oilers.

The Blaine, Minnesota native has 95 points (45g, 50a) in 153 ECHL games, appearing with Allen, Jacksonville and Tulsa.

The pair join former Oilers Roman Kinal, Jeremie Biakabutuka, Sasha Pastujov, and Vyacheslav Buteyets on the Gulls' active roster. Forward Jaxsen Wiebe and goaltender Calle Clang are also in San Diego but are currently sidelined with injuries.

The Oilers travel to Wichita, Kansas Friday, Feb.28 to take on the Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena at 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa returns home Saturday, March 1 for a double-header at the BOK Center. The third-annual Bedlam on Ice game between Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma begins at 4 p.m. The Oilers then host the Utah Grizzlies for a 7:05 p.m. battle. Tickets gain entry for both games, and the first 2000 fans will get a free rally towel, representing either OSU or OU.

