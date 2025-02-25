Bison Ink Defenseman

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the team has signed defenseman Marko Jakovljevic to an ECHL standard player contract.

Jakovljevic, 24, appeared in 28 games with Ontario Tech University this season totaling five points (two goals, three assists) and amassing 34 penalty minutes.

The Brantford, Ontario native totaled 97 games with Ontario Tech University from 2021-2025 posting 23 points (four goals, 19 assists) and registering 100 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-4, 206-pound defenseman played with the Sarnia Sting from 2017-2020 collecting 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) with 148 penalty minutes in 143 games.

