Americans Acquire Forward Noah Kane from Cincinnati
February 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, announced today the team has acquired forward Noah Kane, from the Cincinnati Cyclones for forward Brayden Guy.
Noah Kane appeared in 12 games this season with Cincinnati and had one point (0 goals and 1 assist). He played his collegiate hockey at Long Island University and Mercyhurst from 2021 to 2024.
The 6-foot-1 and 190-pound forward was born in Buffalo, New York and is the cousin of NHL great Patrick Kane.
Brayden Guy joins the Cyclones after appearing in 52 games with the Americans and putting up 17 points (11 goals and 6 assists).
The Americans return to action this weekend with their first-ever visit to Tahoe, to face the expansion Knight Monsters. The Americans return back home on March 6th when they open a three-game series against the Jacksonville Icemen.
Images from this story
|
Forward Noah Kane with the Cincinnati Cyclones
(Cincinnati Cyclones)
