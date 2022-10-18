Solar Bears to Televise Home Opener on WKMG-TV News 6

October 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the team has reached an agreement with Graham Media Group to air 2022-23 Solar Bears Opening Night on WKMG-TV News 6.

Sunday, Oct. 23 vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 4:30 p.m.

"Solar Bears Hockey, in person, or on the platforms of News 6 remains one of the most fun and family friendly entertainment options in Central Florida", said Jeff Hoffman, VP/General Manager of WKMG-TV News 6. "We look forward to continuing our association with the club this season and beyond."

"We're very excited about the opportunity to once again provide a world-class broadcast experience for Central Florida hockey fans thanks to our partnership with WKMG-TV News 6," Solar Bears president Chris Heller said. "Having our Opening Night game air on News 6 allows everyone with a television in the region to enjoy the full experience of Orlando Solar Bears hockey."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.