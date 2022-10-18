Solar Bears to Televise Home Opener on WKMG-TV News 6
October 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the team has reached an agreement with Graham Media Group to air 2022-23 Solar Bears Opening Night on WKMG-TV News 6.
Sunday, Oct. 23 vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 4:30 p.m.
"Solar Bears Hockey, in person, or on the platforms of News 6 remains one of the most fun and family friendly entertainment options in Central Florida", said Jeff Hoffman, VP/General Manager of WKMG-TV News 6. "We look forward to continuing our association with the club this season and beyond."
"We're very excited about the opportunity to once again provide a world-class broadcast experience for Central Florida hockey fans thanks to our partnership with WKMG-TV News 6," Solar Bears president Chris Heller said. "Having our Opening Night game air on News 6 allows everyone with a television in the region to enjoy the full experience of Orlando Solar Bears hockey."
