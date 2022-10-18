Alex Campbell and Anson Carter Announced as New Gladiators Owners

October 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators introduced Alex Campbell and Anson Carter as the new owners of the team. Campbell will serve as the majority owner while Carter will serve as the minority owner. The pair will own and operate the team as ATL Hockey Group LLC. Both were unanimously approved by the ECHL Board of Governors.

"Today is a great day not only for my family and I, but also for all hockey fans in Atlanta", said Campbell. "Let me assure you that our goals are to make this organization elite in the ECHL, on and off the ice, right here in Gwinnett County. We all have an opportunity to work together and show the hockey world that Atlanta is a strong hockey market. Our team will work with corporations, schools, youth groups including the thousands of kids playing hockey in the area to make them all Gladiators fans. I want to thank the Gas South District, the ECHL Board of Governors, and all those who led us to this moment. I can personally assure you that by working together we will accomplish these goals."

With a strong client base in Atlanta, Campbell owns and operates Capital Staffing Solutions Inc.and has built the firm into one of the leaders in the staffing industry. Capital Staffing Solutions has been named one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in North Florida seven times in the past ten years, and in 2022, the company was named to the national INC. 5000 list, recognizing the fastest growing private companies in the United States. Campbell was also previously named a 40 under 40 honoree by Jacksonville Business Journal for his business success, leadership skills, and high level of community involvement. A native of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Campbell continues to serve as a partner of the Williamsport Crosscutters baseball team in the MLB Draft League. The former Atlanta resident currently resides in Ponte Vedra, Florida with his wife Jena and their three children JT, Penn, and Vivian.

"I am excited to be a part of professional hockey here in my adopted hometown," said Carter. "I'll be actively involved to ensure that Gladiators hockey is widely accepted not only here in Atlanta, but becomes a brand known internationally in the hockey world."

Carter currently serves as a panelist alongside Wayne Gretzky, Paul Bissonnette, Rick Tocchet, and Liam McHugh on TNT'sweekly The NHL on TNT show. Along with his broadcast responsibilities, Carter works to make hockey more diverse and inclusive through his role as Co-Chair of the National Hockey League's Player Inclusion Committee. Before entering the world of television with NBC in 2012, he completed a successful playing career that consisted of 674 games played throughout 11 NHL seasons. Carter and his family have lived in Atlanta since 2009, while he and his wife Erika are currently full-time residents of Atlanta.

"On behalf of our Board of Governors, the League is thrilled to welcome Alex Campbell and Anson Carter into the ECHL family and build on the Gladiators' rich history," said ECHL Commissioner, Ryan Crelin. "Through their vision and commitment to the market, hockey in Gwinnett County and the greater Atlanta region is going to grow to new heights, and we are eager to work with them as they embark on the 2022-23 Season and beyond."

The Gladiators open the season on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday Oct. 22 at Gas South Arena against the defending Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades. The action continues on Sunday against the newly formed Savannah Ghost Pirates. Single game tickets are on sale HERE. For season plans, groups and corporate partnerships, please call the Gladiators at 770-497-5100 or visit atlantagladiators.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.