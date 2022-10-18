Steelheads Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Rights and Radio Show

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), have announced today broadcasting rights ahead of the 2022-23 regular season beginning this Friday.

All 72 Steelheads regular season games as well as playoffs will be broadcast exclusively on KTIK-1350AM and KTIK.com. KTIK will serve as the Official Flagship Station of the Idaho Steelheads with coverage beginning 20 minutes before puck drop with theSt. Luke's Pregame Showboth at home and on the road.

Additionally, theSteelheads Hockey Show, presented by Deschutes Brewery, returns to the air this Thursday, Oct. 20 on KTIK-1350AM. The radio show airs three days a week from 6-7 p.m. and will heavily feature interviews and conversations with hockey personalities including current players, staff members, alumni players and staff, and names from around the hockey industry. Fans also have the chance to call in and give their takes on recent play and stories.

For television and streaming, the Steelheads will broadcast all home games locally on Channel 72 forSparklightcable subscribers. The home television production as well as road audio and production will once again be streamed onFloHockey, the league's exclusive online streaming service and ECHL TV broadcast partner. To sign-up, visit thelink here.

Cam McGuire enters his first season as "The Voice of the Steelheads" after spending the last season three seasons with the Worcester Railers, most recently being named ECHL Broadcaster of the Year last season. He will broadcast all 72 regular season games and playoffs as well as all editions of the Steelheads Hockey Show, presented by Deschutes Brewery.

Idaho will travel to Coralville, IA this week to open the regular season on Fri., Oct. 21 at 6:05 p.m. vs. the Iowa Heartlanders.

The Steelheads celebrate their 25th season of hockey in Boise with the home opener at the Idaho Central Arena on Fri., Oct. 28 at 7:10 p.m. vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

