Goaltender Trent Miner Reassigned to Utah

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have picked up goaltender Trent Miner as he was reassigned to Utah from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Last season Miner broke a Grizzlies single-season record with 7 shutouts. With Utah Trent had a record of 16-12 with a 2.72 GAA and a .910 save percentage. He was named the Grizzlies 2021-2022 Rookie of the Year. Miner was part of the Colorado Avalanche extended roster for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals run and he received a Stanley Cup ring. Miner has 8 pro shutouts in 39 games over the past 2 seasons.

Miner is beginning his second season of a three-year NHL Entry contract. He was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the 7th round (202nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. He played with the WHL's Vancouver Giants from 2017-2021 and in 4 seasons he went 48-28-5 with a 2.49 GAA and a .910 Save %

The regular season begins with a 2-game series vs Rapid City. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Trent Miner Professional Shutouts

AHL

20 save shutout for Colorado vs Tucson on February 27, 2021.

ECHL: 7 shutouts in the 2021-2022 season (Led League)

21 save shutout vs Idaho on October 24, 2021.

27 save shutout at Wichita on October 29, 2021.

27 save shutout vs Kalamazoo on December 6, 2021.

28 save shutout vs Wichita on December 15, 2021.

30 save shutout at Idaho on March 18, 2022.

33 save shutout vs Tulsa on March 26, 2022.

32 save shutout at Idaho on April 9, 2022.

