ECHL Transactions - October 18
October 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 18, 2022:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Allen:
Anthony D'Aloisio, G
Atlanta:
Michal Mrazik, F
Norfolk:
Jason Tackett, F
Chris Jones, D
South Carolina:
Brent Hill, F
Trois-Rivières:
Jackson Keane, F
Olivier Ouellet, F
Chase Carter, D
Utah:
Joey Strada, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Tyler Kobryn, F
Florida:
Cole MacDonald, D
Greenville:
Dan Willett, D
Idaho:
Cory Thomas, D
Jacksonville:
Brendan Less, D
Kalamazoo:
Darby Llewellyn, F
Savannah:
Alexandre Carrier, F
Worcester:
Brent Moran, G
Brian Rigali, F
Cam Reagan, D
Ethan Price, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Wichita:
Bray Crowder, D from Florida
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Indy:
Delete Andrew Perrott, D recalled by Rockford [10/17]
Delete Dylan Wells, G recalled by Rockford [10/17]
Jacksonville:
Add Ben Hawerchuk, F added to training camp roster
Norfolk:
Add Luke Prokop, D assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville
Add Xavier Bouchard, D assigned by Milwaukee
Orlando:
Add Joe Carroll, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement
Add Adam Varga, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement
Delete Mitch Lewandowski, F suspended by team
Reading:
Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Sam Sternschein, F added to training camp roster (traded from Jacksonville)
Delete Luka Burzan, F suspended by team
Savannah:
Add Isaiah Saville, G assigned from Henderson by Vegas
South Carolina:
Add Matt Anderson, D added to training camp roster
Add Jonny Evans, F added to training camp roster
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Joe Vrbetic, G recalled by Laval
Utah:
Add Victor Bartley, D signed contract, released from tryout agreement
Wichita:
Delete Gianluca Esteves, F traded to Wheeling
Worcester:
Add Conor Breen, D signed contract, released from tryout agreement
