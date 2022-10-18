ECHL Transactions - October 18

October 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 18, 2022:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Allen:

Anthony D'Aloisio, G

Atlanta:

Michal Mrazik, F

Norfolk:

Jason Tackett, F

Chris Jones, D

South Carolina:

Brent Hill, F

Trois-Rivières:

Jackson Keane, F

Olivier Ouellet, F

Chase Carter, D

Utah:

Joey Strada, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Tyler Kobryn, F

Florida:

Cole MacDonald, D

Greenville:

Dan Willett, D

Idaho:

Cory Thomas, D

Jacksonville:

Brendan Less, D

Kalamazoo:

Darby Llewellyn, F

Savannah:

Alexandre Carrier, F

Worcester:

Brent Moran, G

Brian Rigali, F

Cam Reagan, D

Ethan Price, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Wichita:

Bray Crowder, D from Florida

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Indy:

Delete Andrew Perrott, D recalled by Rockford [10/17]

Delete Dylan Wells, G recalled by Rockford [10/17]

Jacksonville:

Add Ben Hawerchuk, F added to training camp roster

Norfolk:

Add Luke Prokop, D assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Add Xavier Bouchard, D assigned by Milwaukee

Orlando:

Add Joe Carroll, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement

Add Adam Varga, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement

Delete Mitch Lewandowski, F suspended by team

Reading:

Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Sam Sternschein, F added to training camp roster (traded from Jacksonville)

Delete Luka Burzan, F suspended by team

Savannah:

Add Isaiah Saville, G assigned from Henderson by Vegas

South Carolina:

Add Matt Anderson, D added to training camp roster

Add Jonny Evans, F added to training camp roster

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Joe Vrbetic, G recalled by Laval

Utah:

Add Victor Bartley, D signed contract, released from tryout agreement

Wichita:

Delete Gianluca Esteves, F traded to Wheeling

Worcester:

Add Conor Breen, D signed contract, released from tryout agreement

