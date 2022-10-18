MacPherson Signs AHL Deal with Abbotsford

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Dylan MacPherson has been signed to a one year, two-way agreement with the Abbotsford Canucks and then loaned to Wichita.

MacPherson, 24, was recently acquired in a trade from the Wheeling Nailers. The Redcliff, Alberta native attended Canucks training camp. Last season, he served as team captain for Wheeling and tallied 10 points (3g, 7a) in 24 games and added three points (1g, 2a) in 11 playoff games.

He turned pro in 2018-19 with the Springfield Thunderbirds and played most of the 2020-21 campaign with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. In 54 games, he netted 17 points(4g, 13a) while also appearing in two games for the Springfield that season.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound blueliner played three seasons in the Western Hockey League for the Medicine Hat Tigers. He finished with 43 points (6g, 37a) in 181 games and added six assists in 18 playoff games.

