Thunder Claims Defenseman Crowder

October 18, 2022







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced two separate transactions this afternoon.

The Thunder have claimed defenseman Brayden Crowder off waivers from the Florida Everblades.

Wichita has also dealt forward Gianluca Esteves to the Wheeling Nailers to complete future considerations portion of the trade made last week for the rights to defenseman Dylan MacPherson.

Crowder, 23, was signed this past August by Florida. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound defenseman turned pro this year after playing four seasons as Miami University (Ohio). He collected 15 points (3g, 12a) in 95 games for the Redhawks. A native of Barrie, Ontario, he finished his collegiate career with 118 blocked shots while also earning NCHC Academic All-Conference each year.

He played one season in the United States Hockey League for the Muskegon Lumberjacks. In 55 games, he recorded 19 points (5g, 14a) and 52 penalty minutes.

Crowder is the son of former NHL forward Troy Crowder.

Season-opening rosters are due to the league on Wednesday and will be announced on Thursday.

