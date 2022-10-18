Boland & Johnson Assigned to Growlers

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, announced today that forwards Tyler Boland and Isaac Johnson have been assigned to the club by the Manitoba Moose (AHL).

Boland, a 26-year old St. John's native, returns to the Growlers following an incredible run with the club during the 2021-22 season. Following the completion of his U SPORTS season at the University of New Brunswick, Boland appeared in 19 regular season games with his hometown Growlers and scored 11 goals and added 10 assists for 21 points.

His game found another level in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs as he scored 16 goals and chipped in with nine assists for 25 points in just 19 games in helping lead the Growlers to the Eastern Conference Finals. His 16 goals is the third-most goals scored in a single postseason in ECHL history, tying him with Zach O'Brien's mark during the 2019 Kelly Cup run.

Johnson, 23, will be another familiar face for Growlers fans, as the Andover, Minnesota native appeared in 39 contests for Newfoundland during the 2021-22 season. He scored 15 goals, good for a share of fifth on the team in goals scored. He added 11 assists for 26 points to finish off his regular season.

The third-year pro also turned heads with a strong 2022 postseason, scoring three goals and adding six assists for nine points, including scoring the final goal in Game Seven of the North Division Finals that helped lift the Growlers over the Reading Royals.

The Growlers kick off the 2022-23 ECHL season on Friday, October 21 against those same Reading Royals right here at the Mary Brown's Centre. Tickets are on sale now.

