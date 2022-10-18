Board of Governors Approves Transfer of Controlling Interest in Atlanta

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that the League's Board of Governors has approved the Transfer of Controlling Interest in the Atlanta Gladiators Membership from Danor Vienna, LLC to ATL Hockey Group, LLC. Alex Campbell will serve as the majority owner while Anson Carter will serve as the minority owner.

"On behalf of our Board of Governors, the League is thrilled to welcome Alex Campbell and Anson Carter into the ECHL family and build on the Gladiators' rich history," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "Through their vision and commitment to the market, hockey in Gwinnett County and the greater Atlanta region is going to grow to new heights, and we are eager to work with them as they embark on the 2022-23 Season and beyond."

With a strong client base in Atlanta, Campbell owns and operates Capital Staffing Solutions Inc. and has built the firm into one of the leaders in the staffing industry. Capital Staffing Solutions has been named one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in North Florida seven times in the past ten years, and in 2022, the company was named to the national INC. 5000 list, recognizing the fastest growing private companies in the United States. Campbell was also previously named a 40 under 40 honoree by Jacksonville Business Journal for his business success, leadership skills, and high level of community involvement. A native of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Campbell continues to serve as a partner of the Williamsport Crosscutters baseball team in the MLB Draft League. The former Atlanta resident currently resides in Ponte Vedra, Florida with his wife Jena and their three children JT, Penn and Vivian.

"Today is a great day not only for my family and I, but also for all hockey fans in Atlanta," said Campbell. "Let me assure you that our goals are to make this organization elite in the ECHL, on and off the ice, right here in Gwinnett County. We all have an opportunity to work together and show the hockey world that Atlanta is a strong hockey market. Our team will work with corporations, schools, youth groups including the thousands of kids playing hockey in the area to make them all Gladiators fans. I want to thank the Gas South District, the ECHL Board of Governors, and all those who led us to this moment. I can personally assure you that by working together we will accomplish these goals."

Carter currently serves as a panelist on TNT's weekly The NHL on TNT show. He entered the world of television with NBC in 2013 after a successful National Hockey League Career that consisted of 674 games played between the Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes. Carter and his wife, Erika, are full-time residents of Atlanta.

"I am excited to be a part of professional hockey here in my adopted hometown," said Carter. "I'll be actively involved to ensure that Gladiators hockey is widely accepted not only here in Atlanta, but becomes a brand known internationally in the hockey world."

