Chicago Assigns Goaltender Morris to Norfolk

October 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced on Tuesday morning that goaltender Cale Morris has been assigned to the club from the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

Morris, 26, joins the Admirals after splitting time last season between the AHL's Rockford IceHogs and the ECHL's Indy Fuel. With Indy, Morris was 9-7-2 with two shutouts and a 2.83 goals against average (GAA). In Rockford, he was 2-4 in seven appearances.

The Colorado native began his professional career in Rockford during the 2020-21 season where he went 2-3 with a 2.52 GAA.

Morris was a four-year standout at the University of Notre Dame from 2016 to 2020.

In 2017-18, the 6-1, 190-pound goaltender became a household name, going 27-8-1 with a 1.94 GAA. He took home numerous accolades including the B1G's Best Goaltender, First All-Star Team honors, Player of the Year, and All-Tournament team. He was also the winner of the Mike Richter Award as the NCAA's top collegiate goaltender and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

The next season, Morris went 19-13-3 in 35 appearances and had a 2.19 GAA. That season, he was named to the B1G's Second All-Star Team and All-Tournament Team.

He would round out his illustrious career in 2019-20 when he played in 33 games and was an assistant captain for the Fighting Irish.

The Admirals will kick off the 2022-23 season against the South Carolina Carolina Stingrays THIS FRIDAY (October 21). Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM at Norfolk Scope. The first 1,000 fans will receive an Admirals soccer scarf. Get your tickets to Opening Night.

