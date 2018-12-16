Solar Bears Skate to 2-1 Win over Gladiators

December 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - Mitch Hults and Dylan Fitze scored and Martin Ouellette made 30 saves as the Orlando Solar Bears (13-9-2-0) hung on for a 2-1 win over the Atlanta Gladiators (5-13-5-1) on Sunday afternoon at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

Click here for the box score.

The Solar Bears opened the scoring in the first period after Hunter Fejes brought the puck into the offensive zone and fired a shot off the pads of Sean Bonar. The puck popped back into the slot, where Hults fired home his first of the year with Orlando at the 9:24 mark.

Fitze netted the eventual game-winning tally late in the second, as the rookie drove to the front of the Atlanta net from the left corner. Although Bonar made the initial save, Fitze collected his own rebound and stuffed it past the goaltender at 19:44.

Atlanta got on the board in the third period, when Derek Nesbitt redirected a point shot from Vytal Cote at 13:43 past Ouellette.

Ouellette and the rest of the Solar Bears defense came up big the rest of the way, most notably during a 40-second sequence with just under six minutes left in the game in which the Gladiators made several shot attempts that were either stopped by the goaltender or blocked altogether.

Ouellette earned the victory on 31 shots against for his eighth win of the season; Bonar took the loss with 35 stops on 37 shots against.

NOTABLES

Mathieu Foget led Orlando with seven shots on goal.

The Solar Bears went 1-for-1 on the penalty kill, marking the first time this season that Orlando held the opposition off the scoreboard with the man advantage for consecutive games (Orlando went 4-for-4 on the PK in the team's 4-2 win at Jacksonville on Wednesday, Dec. 12).

The Solar Bears are now 11-0-0-0 when leading after two periods.

THREE STARS

1) Martin Ouellette - ORL

2) Mike Monfredo - ORL

3) Hunter Fejes - ORL

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back in action just over 24 hours later when they battle the South Carolina Stingrays on home ice on Monday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.The Solar Bears will host their annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic, against the Florida Everblades on Friday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to take advantage of a special Teddy Bear Toss ticket package.

Festive Four Packs presented by CenturyLink

Get the perfect holiday stocking stuffer when you purchase a Festive Four Packs, presented by CenturyLink! Pick any four games and get $65 dollars in gift certificates to Dick's Sporting Goods, Duffy's Sports Grill, QDOBA Mexican Eats and a FREE center ice ticket to the Orlando Solar Bears Teddy Bear Toss game on Friday, December 21st! Packs start as low as $69.99 - CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to have local digital printing experts XYMOPrint as the presenting sponsor of the 2018-19 season. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.