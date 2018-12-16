Biggs Heroics Push K-Wings Past Thunder, 3-2

Kalamazoo, MI. - The K-Wings got a late third-period goal for the second straight game as Tyler Biggs helped Kalamazoo top Wichita 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.

With the victory Kalamazoo (13-11-0-1) hopped over Indy and Fort Wayne in the Central Division standings, moving into third place. The K-Wings have won each of their last four, and nine of the last ten. Biggs, who scored for the third straight game, now has five points (4g, 1a) in six games since returning to Kalamazoo. Reid Gardiner is currently riding a five-game point streak.

The visitors got on the board first in the opening period as Cam Reid tapped the puck past Jake Hildebrand to give Wichita the 1-0 lead. Less than 0:30 later though the K-Wings answered back. Colin Jacobs won an offensive zone draw back to Eric Kattelus who ripped a slap shot past the netminder Stuart Skinner to tie the game up. Eight minutes after Kattelus tied it, Reid Gardiner gave the K-Wings the lead. Working the puck around the perimeter, Eric Kattelus found Gardiner open in the slot, the forward placed a shot into the top left corner, giving Kalamazoo the 2-1 lead.

After a scoreless second period, Wichita used a five-on-three to tie it up in the third. Jeremy Beaudry placed a shot right under the cross bar, tying the game at 2-2. With time winding down in the period once again the K-Wings found an answer, this time in the form of Tyler Biggs. Taking the puck into the zone, Biggs cut across the middle, snapping off a shot back to the far post that put the K-Wings up for good at 3-2.

Jake Hildebrand finished the afternoon, taking his third straight victory and second of the week, making 27 saves on 29 shots. Stuart Skinner meanwhile stopped 36 of 39 shots for the Thunder.

Kalamazoo is back in action on Wednesday night as they host the Toledo Walleye for the second meeting of the season between the teams. Puck drop is set for 7:30 pm.

