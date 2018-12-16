Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 3-0 Shutout Win

The Utah Grizzlies offense has been enduring a sustained drought against the Rapid City Rush, dropping the first two contests of the three game set. Rush goalie Adam Carlson, who has been nothing short of sensational, has stopped 97 of the last 99 shots he's faced against Utah. So where would the offense come from for the Grizzlies? One of Utah's most unlikely of candidates, J.T. Henke, who entered the game with just two goals on the season, answered the bell and awoke the Grizzlies from their slumber. Scoring the lone Utah goal Friday night, Henke erupted with a two goal effort on Star Wars night, as Utah played the style of hockey its fans have been accustomed to witnessing on the season, skating to a 3-0 victory.

"Coach kind of laid into us and we took it to heart," Henke said. "We know we're a good team and we finally played like it tonight and pretty much dominated them from the start. It was a gut check for us. The fighters fought, the defense was great and (Kevin) Carr stood on his head."

Carlson, who until Saturday barely appeared human, ironically surrendered a goal on the first shot he faced of the evening. Recent arrival Julien Nantel endeared himself to the fans, registering his first goal in a Grizzlie uniform. And following Henke's second goal of the night, Carlson wasn't able to survive the entirety of the game, giving way to backup Tyler Parks.

Not forgotten on the defensive end was the superb goaltending of Kevin Carr, who hadn't seen action in a couple of nights. Carr was at his best when it mattered most, withstanding a pair of odd man rushes and particularly when the Grizzlies were able to thwart a 5 on 3 power play for in the second period. Carr ended up pitching a shutout, stopping all 23 shots the Rush fired his direction.

"Carr was really, really good tonight," head coach Tim Branham said. "He stopped two 3 on 1 breakaways and played superb and guys stood up for him."

Unwilling to stand pat, Utah kept the foot on the pedal in the third period, outshooting the Rush by as big of a margin as 19 to 2 with just a few minutes to play. All in all, it was an impressive effort as the Grizzlies were able to salvage two points in the series and gain some momentum as the team takes to the road.

"The boys buckled down and it was a gutsy effort by everyone, a total team effort," Branham said. "That's a hard working team over there and we were finally able to get to their goaltender. We know that we can get the job done and it was a huge character game."

