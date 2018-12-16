Growlers Outlast the Beast, 4-3
December 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers made the best of an explosive second period to outlast the Brampton Beast 4-3 Sunday afternoon.
After trailing 2-0 after the first period to the Beast with goals from Jackson leef and David Pecan the Growlers went to work in the second period.
Matt Bradley spilt the Brampton lead in half just 2 minutes into the second frame by tapping the puck into the empty cage off a sweet dish from Scott Pooley. Just a minute and twenty-eight seconds later, Ryan Moore deflected in the Evan Neugold point shot to tie the game at 2.
The Growlers would keep the pressure on later in the second and Scott Pooley would connect top corner, beating Jake Paterson, to put the Growlers ahead by 1, their first lead of the game.
Less than a minute later, Paterson would play the puck to a spurring Beast defender who would turn the puck over to Josh Kestner who would beat the scrambling Paterson to notch the eventual game-winner.
Anthony Beauregard would add a tally for the Beast early in the third period, but Mario Culina would stand on guard for the rest of the frame, stopping a total of 37 shots for the Growlers victory.
Quick Hits
Scott Pooley registered 3 points. (1 G, 2 A)
Mario Culina remains undefeated since joining the Growlers and is now 5-0
The three stars were 3 - E. Neugold (NFL), 2 - M. Petgrave (BRM) and 1 - S. Pooley (NFL).
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers take a few days off before taking on the Reading Royals at Santander Arena in Reading. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m. and can be streamed live on ECHL.TV or mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.
