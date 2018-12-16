Henke, Carr Starred in 3-0 Grizzlies Win

West Valley City, Utah - Kevin Carr gets his first shutout of the season and JT Henke had 2 goals and 1 assist on the night as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Rapid City Rush 3-0 at Maverik Center on Star Wars Night at Maverik Center.

A great crowd of 7926 on Star Wars night saw the Grizzlies salvage the last game of the 3 game series.

The scoring started early for Utah as Julien Nantel scored his first goal in a Grizzlies uniform 1:19 into the first period. It stayed a 1-0 game until JT Henke scored his first of 2 goals in the game with 25 seconds left in the first period.

Henke scored the only goal in the second period as he scored about 22 seconds after coming out of the penalty box as the Grizzlies successfully killed a 5 on 3 Rush power play. It was Henke's 2nd of the game and 4th in his last 4 games. Henke also had an assist on the Nantel goal in the first period to give JT 3 points on the night.

The 3rd period was all Grizzlies. Despite neither team scoring a goal, Utah outshot Rapid City 20 to 5 in the period and 41 to 23 for the game.

Both teams were good at killing penalties as Rapid City was 0 for 8 on the power play and Utah was 0 for 7 on the man advantage.

The Grizzlies take over first place in the division by themselves as Tulsa lost to Indy 5-4. Utah has 34 standings points on the season. Next week the Grizzlies are on the road against the Idaho Steelheads for games on December 21st and 22nd.

Grizzlies notes: The Grizzlies were wearing specialty jersey's that were auctioned off after the game. Proceeds of the jersey's will go to Make A Wish Utah. Over 12 thousand Kevin Carr's shutout was the 4th by a Grizzlies goaltender. Joe Cannata leads the league with 3 shutouts. The 4 shutouts are the most in the league. Rush goaltender Adam Carlson was pulled after the 2nd period for Tyler Parks. Parks stopped all 20 shots he saw in the 3rd period.

