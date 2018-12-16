Americans Can't Hold the Lead as Reading Completes Weekend Sweep
December 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Reading, PA - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, couldn't hold their 2-1 second period lead as the Royals score four unanswered in a 5-2 on Sunday night in Reading.
The Americans kept it close in shots on goal, but mistakes and penalties were again the cause for their seventh straight loss. The Americans now drop to a record of 6-22-0-2 and remain in last place in the league.
"I'm at a loss for words," said Americans forward Zach Pochiro, who picked up an assist on Adam Miller's 7th goal of the season. "We care. Nobody in our room has given up. It just seems every game, at some point, either a penalty or costly mistake ends up hurting us. We know that everything that has happened to date is on us. And it's up to us to fix the problem."
The last Americans victory came on December 4th in a shootout win over Rapid City. The road trip started with a 6-2 loss in Kansas City on December 7th and ended with a 5-2 loss to Reading on December 16th.
"Again, not the result we wanted, but I thought we worked hard tonight and gave ourselves a chance to win," said Americans Captain Joel Chouinard. "Not sure what it's going to take, but we have to keep working hard and one day bounces will go our way."
Spencer Asuchak had the other Allen goal, his 9th of the season. Zach Pochiro led the team in shots on goal on Sunday with a season high 10 shots on net.
The Americans fly back to Dallas on Monday morning and play the Cincinnati Cyclones on Wednesday night at Allen Event Center. Tickets for all three games next week are on sale NOW at www.allenamericans.com
Americans Next Home Game
Wednesday, December 19th vs Cincinnati
Venue: Allen Event Center 7:05 pm
