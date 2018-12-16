Nailers Fly Past Komets for Fourth Straight Home Win

December 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers continued their strong play over the course of the past two weeks, and have a winning overall record to show for it. Wheeling exploded for four goals in the first period, then added a couple of insurance markers, as they took down the Fort Wayne Komets, 6-3 at WesBanco Arena. Renars Krastenbergs and Cam Brown both scored twice, while Brown and Nick Saracino extended their point streaks to seven games.

The first period was an explosive one offensively, as the two teams combined for six goals. Wheeling came out fast and furious with two tallies in the first 2:27. Nick Saracino's long shot from the right side trickled through Lukas Hafner, and one minute later, Renars Krastenbergs smoked in a one-time pass from Zac Lynch. Shawn Szydlowski roofed a shot from the left side of the slot for Fort Wayne's first marker for the day, setting off a run of four goals in 3:56. The third Nailers goal was scored by Cam Brown, who gathered in Frank Schumacher's shot and proceeded to bank the puck in off of Hafner. 41 seconds later, Justin Hodgman brought the Komets back within one, but Krastenbergs' second of the period, which also came courtesy of a bank, put Wheeling back on top by two.

Fort Wayne put a lot of pressure on the Nailers in the middle frame, but Wheeling was able to maintain a one-goal lead, despite a 14-2 shots advantage for the visitors. The lone second period goal for the Komets came at the 11-second mark, when Mason Baptista snapped in a one-time feed from Szydlowski.

The Nailers got an enormous goal with 6:10 left in the third period, extending the lead. Yushiroh Hirano wound his way into the left circle, where he took a shot that was tipped into the twine by Brown for his second of the match. Zac Lynch put the finishing touches on Wheeling's 6-3 win with an empty netter.

Matt O'Connor was the winning goaltender for the second straight night, as he denied 35 of the 38 shots he faced. Lukas Hafner got the loss for the Komets, and was pulled after giving up four goals on 13 shots in the first period. Zachary Fucale was 6-for-7 in relief.

The Nailers will play their next five games on the road, starting with three straight in Norfolk on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Wheeling's next home game is New Year's Eve, when the Reading Royals come to town for a 6:05 face-off. That will also be Star Wars Night, featuring special jerseys, a surprise giveaway, and a chance to meet Star Wars characters. Another exciting upcoming promotion is SpongeBob Night on January 12th. Don't forget to purchase your Nailers Holiday Packages, and check out all of the magnificent merchandise at shop.wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, flex plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.